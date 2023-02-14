PM has reached heights of dictatorship: AAP on I-T survey at BBC offices in India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday slammed the Centre over the Income Tax survey operation at the BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the ''heights of dictatorship''.

The I-T department conducted the operation earlier in the day as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion, according to officials.

The action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary, ''India: The Modi Question'' even as the Centre blocked access to this series at multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing any links.

''Modi ji, you have reached the heights of dictatorship,'' said AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who is also the party's national spokesperson, in a tweet in Hindi, reacting sharply to the survey.

''First, imposed a ban on the BBC documentary. Now raids at their offices..Don't forget Modi ji, Hitler's dictatorship also came to an end.Your dictatorship will also end,'' the AAP leader added.

The two-part BBC documentary, which claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Modi was the chief minister of the state, has been trashed by the Ministry of External Affairs as a ''propaganda piece'' that lacked objectivity and reflected a ''colonial mindset''.

Last week, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking to impose a complete ban on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in India in wake of the documentary series, terming it ''entirely misconceived'' and ''absolutely meritless''.

AAP's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj lashed out at the Centre over Income Tax department survey at the BBC offices and said the action against the world's ''most respected and credible'' media organisation has brought ''shame'' to India. ''The central government's action is building a very shameful image of India in the eyes of the world. I want to tell the Prime Minister that this will also put a big question mark on his goodwill,'' he told a press conference at the party headquarters.

Bharadwaj said the Centre could have initiated due legal proceedings against the BBC and filed a case against the broadcaster if its documentary was fake.

''But the central government has not done so because it also knows that it is beyond its capacity to prove the BBC documentary a lie because the broadcaster scrupulously follows the basic rules of journalism,'' he charged.

The AAP leader accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing its probe agencies including CBI and ED against its political opponents and critics.

The central government is not ready to face ''any criticism'', be it coming from any quarters including opposition parties, newspapers and foreign agencies, he charged.

''On this Valentine's day, it is our message to the BJP that they should show some love and spread love. Filled with this much hatred, they won't be able to do anything good,'' Bharadwaj said with a rose flower in his hand at the press conference. The AAP leader also dared the Modi government to launch a probe into allegations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud against Adani Group.

''Send Income Tax sleuths to conduct survey of Adani,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)