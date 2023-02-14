Polish minister says agreement on jets for Ukraine is likely

Talks on supplying F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine will likely bear fruit, but the pressure is necessary, the Polish defence minister said on Tuesday.

"We are aware that our potential in this area is limited because we have only 48 F-16 aircraft, but the allies have much more potential, so I think that this conversation will... end with positive decisions," Mariusz Blaszczak told reporters in Brussels. "You just have to apply pressure."

