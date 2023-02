Trump leads Republicans, Haley trails in 2024 White House race-Reuters/Ipsos poll

Former U.S. President Donald Trump leads a potentially wide field seeking the Republican nomination to run for president in 2024, with newly announced candidate Nikki Haley a distant fourth, according to a Reuters/Ipsos public opinion poll.

Trump received support from 43% of registered Republicans in the new Feb. 6-13 poll, while 31% said they supported Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and just 4% picked former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who announced her White House run on Tuesday. DeSantis is widely expected to run for president but has not announced his intention to do so. Former Vice President Mike Pence, who also is weighing a White House bid, got 7% of Republican support in the poll, essentially tied with Haley.

Haley served in Trump's administration as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. The Reuters/Ipsos poll surveyed 1,465 registered Republicans, part of a larger sample of more than 4,000 adults nationwide. The poll's credibility interval, a measure of precision, was about 3% for registered Republicans.

