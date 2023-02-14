U.S. Defence Secretary Austin says he expects to see Ukrainian offensive in spring

U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that he expected Ukraine to conduct an offensive against Russia in spring. "Ukraine wants to create momentum ... We expect to see them conduct an offensive sometime in the spring", he told reporters after meeting with NATO defence ministers in Brussels.

He also said that Russia is introducing a number of new troops to the battlefield but that many are ill-trained and ill-equipped. Asked whether Ukraine's allies on Tuesday discussed the issue of sending fighter jets to help the country in its war effort, Austin said "I don't have any announcement to make today."

