Russia not massing aircraft for potential larger air attack - Austin

There are currently no signs Russia is massing aircraft for a potential larger air attack, U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday after a meeting with defence ministers of Ukraine allies Brussels.

"In terms of whether or not Russia is massing its aircraft for some massive aerial attack: we don't currently see that", said Austin.

"We do know that Russia has a substantial number of aircraft in its inventory (...) That's why we've emphasized that we need to do everything that we can to get Ukraine as much air defense capability as we possibly can", he added.

