White House: Russians making incremental progress in Bakhmut

Russian forces have made incremental progress in the last day or two in their assault on the Ukrainian city of Bahkmut but it is unclear if it will fall, White House spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.

Kirby, answering questions from reporters, said if Bakhmut were to fall to the Russians "it would not have a strategic impact on the overall war."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)