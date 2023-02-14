Left Menu

"Behave, or else..." Chidambaram slams Centre after I-T survey at BBC offices

Congress MP and former Union minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday attacked the Centre after the Income Tax department "surveyed" the offices of British public broadcaster BBC, saying the government has redefined press freedom as per its convenience.

ANI | Updated: 14-02-2023 22:42 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 22:42 IST
"Behave, or else..." Chidambaram slams Centre after I-T survey at BBC offices
Congress MP P Chidambaram (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP and former Union minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday attacked the Centre after the Income Tax department "surveyed" the offices of British public broadcaster BBC, saying the government has redefined press freedom as per its convenience. Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram said, "After practically shutting down Amnesty International and OXFAM, the BBC is next in line. Shameful! Government's message to all citizens and organisations is "behave, or else" Government's definition of freedom of the press is 'we are a free country, you are free to express your opinion as long as it agrees with mine'."

The Income Tax department on Tuesday conducted a survey at BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai in view of the British public broadcaster's "deliberate non-compliance" with the Transfer Pricing Rules and its vast diversion of profits, said sources. Earlier this morning, I-T officials arrived at BBC offices located at the national capital's KG Marg and Mumbai's Kalina Santacruz for the survey.

Accordingly, the surveys have been conducted with a view to investigating BBC's violation of the Transfer Pricing Rules and its diversion of profits. After the IT department survey, sources in the United Kingdom government said they are monitoring the developments closely.

"We are closely monitoring reports of tax surveys conducted at the offices of the BBC in India," the UK government sources said. Meanwhile, BBC has said it is cooperating with the Income Tax department, which is conducting a survey at its offices in New Delhi and Mumbai.

"The Income Tax Authorities are currently at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and we are fully cooperating," the BBC News Press Team said in a statement. Pertinent to mention, the development comes weeks after the BBC released a documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi - "India: The Modi Question," which caused controversy.

The Centre had issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi. The Supreme Court had on February 3 directed the central government to produce original records relating to its decision to block the BBC documentary. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; Spain health workers hold huge Madrid protest over state of health system and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; J&J talc unit faces bankruptcy judge after tactic rejected and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
3
Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s the ugly workaround

Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s t...

 Canada
4
Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

From Field to Table: Understanding the Agriculture Industry

Smart Living: The Rise of Smarter Devices

Ukraine’s corruption purge setting stage for private investment-driven recovery

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023