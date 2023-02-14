Tripura polls: CPI-M writes to EC, demands probe into Amit Shah's "secret meeting"

Ahead of the Tripura Assembly polls, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Tuesday wrote to the Election Commission seeking a high-level investigation into alleged "secret meeting" of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with State Election Authority and Director General of Police. In reference to a news report, the Tripura CPI(M) in its letter to Chief Election Commissioner said Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi made a serious allegation that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Tripura exclusively for election campaign, secretly met a batch of top officials of police administration including DGP of the state and the Election Department on February 11 night.

"At a time, when all the stakeholders including the electors in general are very much worried about a violence-free fair poll, such secret meeting just three days before the poll date violating the electoral norms has furthered apprehension whether any blueprint has been chalked out in this secret meeting to manipulate the election by any means," the letter said. CPI(M) requested the Chief Election Commissioner of India to order a high-level investigation into this allegation.

In the event any prima-face reveals in the investigation, CPI(M) requested the poll panel to first remove the officials from election duty and then departmental proceedings may be drawn against the alleged officials. Pertinent to mention, Shah was on a visit to Tripura on Sunday to hold election rallies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

Elections for the 60-seat Tripura Assembly will be held on February 16. The counting of votes will be held on March 2. CPI(M)-led Left Front ruled Tripura for 25 consecutive years from 1993 to 2018. This time, Left and Congress have stitched a pre-poll alliance to challenge the BJP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)