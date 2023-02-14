Left Menu

Tripura polls: CPI-M writes to EC, demands probe into Amit Shah's "secret meeting"

Ahead of the Tripura Assembly polls, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Tuesday wrote to the Election Commission seeking a high-level investigation into alleged "secret meeting" of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with State Election Authority and Director General of Police.

ANI | Updated: 14-02-2023 22:44 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 22:44 IST
Tripura polls: CPI-M writes to EC, demands probe into Amit Shah's "secret meeting"
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Tripura Assembly polls, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Tuesday wrote to the Election Commission seeking a high-level investigation into alleged "secret meeting" of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with State Election Authority and Director General of Police. In reference to a news report, the Tripura CPI(M) in its letter to Chief Election Commissioner said Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi made a serious allegation that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Tripura exclusively for election campaign, secretly met a batch of top officials of police administration including DGP of the state and the Election Department on February 11 night.

"At a time, when all the stakeholders including the electors in general are very much worried about a violence-free fair poll, such secret meeting just three days before the poll date violating the electoral norms has furthered apprehension whether any blueprint has been chalked out in this secret meeting to manipulate the election by any means," the letter said. CPI(M) requested the Chief Election Commissioner of India to order a high-level investigation into this allegation.

In the event any prima-face reveals in the investigation, CPI(M) requested the poll panel to first remove the officials from election duty and then departmental proceedings may be drawn against the alleged officials. Pertinent to mention, Shah was on a visit to Tripura on Sunday to hold election rallies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

Elections for the 60-seat Tripura Assembly will be held on February 16. The counting of votes will be held on March 2. CPI(M)-led Left Front ruled Tripura for 25 consecutive years from 1993 to 2018. This time, Left and Congress have stitched a pre-poll alliance to challenge the BJP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; Spain health workers hold huge Madrid protest over state of health system and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; J&J talc unit faces bankruptcy judge after tactic rejected and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
3
Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s the ugly workaround

Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s t...

 Canada
4
Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

From Field to Table: Understanding the Agriculture Industry

Smart Living: The Rise of Smarter Devices

Ukraine’s corruption purge setting stage for private investment-driven recovery

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023