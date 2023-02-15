Left Menu

Longtime U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein announces she will not seek re-election

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein announced on Tuesday that she will not seek re-election at the end of her term in 2024, clearing the path for a hotly contested race among California Democrats for her seat. Feinstein, who was first elected in 1992, has faced years of pressure to resign given that she is the oldest member of Congress at 89.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2023 02:03 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 00:25 IST
Longtime U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein announces she will not seek re-election
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein announced on Tuesday that she will not seek re-election at the end of her term in 2024, clearing the path for a hotly contested race among California Democrats for her seat.

Feinstein, who was first elected in 1992, has faced years of pressure to resign given that she is the oldest member of Congress at 89. Last year, media outlets reported that her memory was rapidly deteriorating. She was expected to serve this year as president pro tempore, the ceremonial head of the Senate and third in line to the presidency, a position typically given to a senior senator of the majority party.

However she declined to seek election for the position, months after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a fellow Democrat, declined to say whether he had confidence in her ability to serve. Instead, 72-year-old Senator Patty Murray was installed in the job.

Several Democrats had already announced or hinted at runs even before her announcement, including Representatives Katie Porter and Adam Schiff. California reliably votes Democratic and the state is home to many up-and-coming politicians who will eye Feinstein's seat.

Feinstein is a trailblazer in U.S. politics: the first woman to serve as mayor of San Francisco, first woman to serve on the Senate Judiciary Committee and now the longest-serving female senator. California will hold its primary elections on Mar 5, 2024.

While the California Senate seat is expected to remain safely in Democratic hands, 2024 races in states like Montana, West Virginia, Ohio and Arizona all present challenges to the Democrats' ability to hold onto their Senate majority going into 2025 because of Republicans' strength there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; Spain health workers hold huge Madrid protest over state of health system and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; J&J talc unit faces bankruptcy judge after tactic rejected and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
3
Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s the ugly workaround

Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s t...

 Canada
4
Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

From Field to Table: Understanding the Agriculture Industry

Smart Living: The Rise of Smarter Devices

Ukraine’s corruption purge setting stage for private investment-driven recovery

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023