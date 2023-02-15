Left Menu

Bolsonaro says he will return to Brazil in march to lead opposition - WSJ

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2023 03:29 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 03:04 IST
Bolsonaro says he will return to Brazil in march to lead opposition - WSJ
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro said he plans to return to the country in March after having spent more than a month in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Bolsonaro will return to Brazil to lead the political opposition to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and defend himself against accusations that he instigated violent election-denial protests last month, he said in an interview with the newspaper.

Bolsonaro flew to Florida two days before Lula was sworn in on Jan 1, and later applied for a six-month tourist visa to continue his stay in the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; Spain health workers hold huge Madrid protest over state of health system and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; J&J talc unit faces bankruptcy judge after tactic rejected and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
3
Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s the ugly workaround

Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s t...

 Canada
4
Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

From Field to Table: Understanding the Agriculture Industry

Smart Living: The Rise of Smarter Devices

Ukraine’s corruption purge setting stage for private investment-driven recovery

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023