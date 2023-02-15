Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Michigan State gunman carried note threatening New Jersey schools -police

The gunman who killed three Michigan State University students and wounded five others before taking his own life had a history of mental illness and carried a note in his pocket indicating a threat to two New Jersey schools, police said on Monday. The disclosure of an apparent New Jersey connection to the suspect, 43-year-old Anthony Dwayne McRae, came as investigators sought clues to what prompted him to open fire Monday night on the MSU campus in East Lansing, about 90 miles west of Detroit.

Judge upholds Donald Trump contempt order, sanctions in New York civil probe

A New York state appeals court on Tuesday upheld an order finding Donald Trump in civil contempt for having failed to comply with a subpoena from New York Attorney General Letitia James in her probe of his business practices. In a 5-0 decision, the Appellate Division in Manhattan said James had established by "clear and convincing evidence" that Trump's response to the Dec. 1, 2021, subpoena was inadequate.

Trump, after reported subpoena, defends keeping classified folders

Folders marked classified and found at Donald Trump's Florida home after he left the White House did not contain any documents, the former U.S. president said on Tuesday after a report that his team received a subpoena for one such folder. Trump's legal team in December and January turned over the empty folder marked classified, as well as other material with classified markings, an aide's laptop and a thumb drive to U.S. prosecutors, CNN reported, citing multiple sources.

Federal workers not entitled to COVID hazard pay -U.S. appeals court

A divided U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said federal workers are generally not entitled to extra pay for being exposed to COVID-19 through their jobs. In a 10-2 decision with potentially "far-reaching" ramifications, the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against 188 current and former correctional employees at a federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut.

Nikki Haley takes on Donald Trump for 2024 U.S. Republican nomination

Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Tuesday kicked off her campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, challenging her former boss Donald Trump, who holds a strong lead in a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. "It's time for a new generation of leadership," Haley said in a video her team sent out by email as she joined Trump as the only announced 2024 candidates.

Trailblazing U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein will not seek re-election

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, a trailblazer for women in American politics, announced on Tuesday that she will not seek re-election in 2024, clearing the path for a hotly contested race for her seat among California Democrats. First elected to the Senate in 1992, Feinstein is the oldest member of Congress at 89. She had been under pressure to resign in recent years and had pushed back on lawmakers' accounts that her memory had deteriorated.

Sandy Hook plaintiffs seek third trial against bankrupt Alex Jones

The parents of a six-year old child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school massacre asked a U.S. bankruptcy judge on Tuesday to allow them proceed to trial against right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who claimed for years that the shooting was a hoax. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez said at a hearing in Houston on Tuesday that he will consider their request at a March 24 court hearing.

Factbox-Biden, Trump, DeSantis? An early look at potential 2024 White House matchups

Democratic President Joe Biden would face a closely competitive 2024 election contest with leading potential Republican challengers former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday found. Following are details from the poll on possible head-to-head match-ups in the November 2024 presidential election.

U.S. proposes Medicare, Medicaid programs to cut drug costs, including $2 generics

The U.S. health department proposed on Tuesday three new pilot projects aimed at lowering prescription drug prices for people enrolled in government health insurance plans, including offering some essential generic drugs for $2 a month. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) said it would test the models in the Medicare health program for people age 65 or over and the disabled and the Medicaid program for the poor.

Republicans cool on Trump 2024 bid, Democrats even cooler on Biden, Reuters/Ipsos poll shows

Democratic U.S. voters express less support for President Joe Biden running for a second term 2024 than Republicans do for former President Donald Trump's latest White House bid, a Reuters/Ipsos poll shows, a potentially worrisome sign for Biden as he prepares to announce his re-election campaign. Fifty-two percent of registered Democrats said Biden should not seek a second term, compared to 40% of Republicans who said Trump should not run again, according to the national poll, which gathered responses from 4,408 adults from Feb. 6-13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)