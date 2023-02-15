I-T survey on BBC political vendetta of BJP govt: Mamata

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-02-2023 18:06 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 17:44 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday described as “very unfortunate” the Income Tax department’s survey on BBC India’s offices and alleged that it is political vendetta of the BJP-led central government.

The Income Tax department’s action came weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary, ''India: The Modi Question'', on the prime minister and the 2002 Gujarat riots.

“It is very unfortunate; it is political vendetta of the BJP government,” Banerjee said at her chamber in the West Bengal assembly. Such actions affect freedom of the press, she said alleging that the saffron party is controlling the media.

“One day there will be no media in the country.… They (BJP leaders) don’t care about people’s mandate, their only mandate is dictatorship. (They are) more than Hitler,” she said. The tax department had begun the survey on Tuesday at the BBC's Delhi and Mumbai offices along with at least two linked premises as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion against the British broadcaster in India. The operation is continued on Wednesday.

