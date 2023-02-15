Lakshman Prasad Acharya to take oath as new Sikkim Guv on Thursday

Lakshman Prasad Acharya will take oath as the new governor of Sikkim on Thursday, officials said.

The governor-designate arrived at Bagdogra Airport near West Bengal's Siliguri, where he was received by Sikkim Education Minister Lunga Nima Lepcha. He went by road to Sikkim's Rangpo, where he was accorded a warm welcome by Chief Secretary V B Pathak, Director General of Police A K Singh and other senior officials.

He will be sworn-in as the new governor of the Himalayan state at Raj Bhavan on Thursday, according to officials of the Information and Public Relations Department. The 68-year-old BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh will succeed Ganga Prasad whose tenure as the governor of Sikkim ended on February 7.

