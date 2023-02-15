Left Menu

Additional DA for state employees too meagre: CPI(M) on West Bengal budget

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-02-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 18:50 IST
Alleging that the West Bengal budget presented on Wednesday was not pro-people, the CPI(M) said the additional dearness allowance (DA) of 3 per cent for state government employees was too meagre.

CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty claimed the announcement of the additional DA was not made according to norms.

The budget proposals presented before the House do not contain the additional DA announcement, he said.

It appears to be Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's decision and not that of the state Cabinet, he added.

Chakraborty said employees of the central government and several other states get DA at a much higher rate.

''The state budget is not pro-people or pro-employment creation,'' he said after the presentation of the budget proposals in the assembly by Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front does not have any representation in the state assembly as it did not win any seat in the 2021 elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

