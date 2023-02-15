AP became leader in industrial growth under YSRCP govt: MP Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy

Rajya Sabha MP Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy on Wednesday released data on the developments under the Andhra Pradesh government in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. Reiterating that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has delivered on his promise, the MP revealed that 5,61,235 jobs have been generated in the MSME sector in the last three-and-a-half years in the state.

Speaking at a press conference in Guntur today, Ayodhya Rami Reddy said, "Under the leadership of CM Jagan, Andhra Pradesh has achieved yet another milestone and has become a leader in industrial growth. There has been a 60 per cent increase in the number of MSME units and 38 per cent rise in job creation in just three-and-a-half-year rule of the YSRCP government." "The government is offering various subsidies and assistance to MSMEs in the state through schemes such as MSME Restart, YSR Jagananna Baduga Vikasam, Dr YSR Navodayam, YSR Cheyutha and YSR Aasara initiatives. With these initiatives MSMEs have been able to prosper despite the Covid pandemic," he said.

Further elaborating on CM Jagan's visionary leadership, he said, "MSMEs development and job creation have increased in the state. Under CM Jagan's leadership, MSME units have catapulted from 37,956 to 60,800 units employing 5,61,235 people." "To foster the growth of MSMEs, the government offers 'One Time Restructuring' of MSME accounts and provided assistance for MSME loans under the 'Dr YSR Navodayam initiative'. As of 2021, 1.78 lakh MSME loan accounts (or 22%) have been reorganized," he emphasised.

Slamming the opposition, the MP asserted that, "TDP has no credibility to show what they have done to the state. Today, I have proof to show what CM Jagan has done for Andhra Pradesh. The facts speak for themselves. In the last three-and-a-half years, IT companies including Infosys, HCL, TechnoTask, iGen American Softwares, Techbull, and Complex Systems among others have been set up in Visakhapatnam and in Tier-II cities of the state." While lambasting Naidu, Rami Reddy said, "TDP has nothing to offer for SC and STs in their government. But YSRCP is promoting businesses of the marginalised under 'YSR Jagananna Baduga Vikasam'. The government has released Rs 347 crores to 5,725 MSME units of SC entrepreneurs and Rs 66 crores to 1138 MSME units of ST entrepreneurs."

Speaking about what the state government has done to promote women entrepreneurs, the MP shared, "To promote micro-enterprises run by women, the state government is implementing schemes such as YSR Cheyutha and YSR Aasara. Rs 2,568 crore aid has been provided to 33.5 lakh beneficiaries through YSR Aasara and Rs 3,356 crore aid to 17.89 lahks under YSR Cheyutha. Later he added that "For spiking industrial growth, the Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), chaired by CM Jagan gave its nod for investments worth Rs 1.26 lakh crore in July 2022, Rs 23,985 crores in December 2022 and Rs 1.44 lakh crore in January 2023. Together the board has approved investments worth Rs 2.93 lakh crores. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)