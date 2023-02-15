Meghalaya election: CM Conrad asks people to reject 'vendetta politics', misleading promises of TMC

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday urged people to reject the 'vendetta politics' of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and their misleading promises in the upcoming Meghalaya Assembly polls. National People's Party (NPP) Chief Conrad K Sangma welcomed a large number of people from different political parties into the party's fold at a huge rally in Shallang under Mawshynrut constituency in West Khasi Hills district on Wednesday.

Conrad was welcomed by a massive crowd at the temporary helipad in Shallang and people marched along with him to the meeting venue. Urging the people to unite to ensure the defeat of parties who are claiming to be messiahs of the society, he said, "We have to reject their vendetta and ensure that NPP and its candidates are given the mandate to champion the cause of our society."

Seeking support for party candidate Gigur Myrthong from the 34-Mawshynrut constituency, he termed the sitting MLA as a "committed leader", who always speaks for the people of the constituency. He informed the gathering that Gigur as their MLA always approached him for redressal of various concerns of Mawshynrut constituency and ensured development initiatives were brought to the area.

Addressing another meeting at Gabil under the 40-Bajendoba constituency, Conrad asserted that people from different political parties across the State are joining NPP because the wave of NPP is very strong. He reiterated that NPP is heading for an absolute majority and there is no point to waste votes in other political parties.

Appealing to the people once again to repose their faith in NPP's sitting MLA Pongseng R Marak, the Chief Minister said, "Your MLA Pongseng Marak has worked hard and has continuously engaged with the Govt for initiating development projects in the constituency. He loves his people from the constituency and has done his best. It is time for us to strengthen the party and him by giving a vote to him." The meeting at Gabil was attended by a large segment of the farming community, where Conrad took the opportunity to inform the gathering on the flagship scheme introduced by the NPP-led Government - Focus and Focus+.

He said, "The schemes have benefited individual farming households and Producer Groups, who have received funds to about Rs 1 lakh each group on average to initiate their farming and other activities." "The NPP-led Government will continue with this scheme, which will continue to support over 4.5 lakh farmers of the State," he added.

On 'WeCard' and 'MyCard' scheme being promoted by TMC, Conrad said, "It is a misleading programme as they are seeking registration without even collecting account details and saying that if they form Government they will transfer the funds." "It is a pure election gimmick and they are afraid of NPP's wave and tried to replicate what we already introduced but failed miserably," he added.

Meghalaya will go to polls on February 27 along with Nagaland. The counting of votes, along with those of Tripura, will be done on March 2. (ANI)

