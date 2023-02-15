Left Menu

China should not use U.S. Congress visits as pretect for military action -U.S. diplomat

The United States hopes that China will not use any visits by members of Congress as a pretext for military action in Taiwan, a senior U.S. diplomat said on Wednesday, and urges all countries to warn Beijing against conflict over the issue. "I urge all countries to tell the PRC (People's Republic of China): This affects me.

The United States hopes that China will not use any visits by members of Congress as a pretext for military action in Taiwan, a senior U.S. diplomat said on Wednesday, and urges all countries to warn Beijing against conflict over the issue.

"I urge all countries to tell the PRC (People's Republic of China): This affects me. This affects my people, my country. This is not a good idea," Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said at an event at the Washington-based Brookings Institution think tank.

She also said Washington had growing concern about China's partnership with Russia and support for its invasion of Ukraine.

