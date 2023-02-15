"BJP is trying to spread fear in Tripura ahead of polls..." Congress ahead of assembly polls

Left Menu

Ahead of the Tripura Assembly elections, that is slated to be held tomorrow, the Congress party on Tuesday, alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to create an "atmosphere of fear" in the state.

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 23:33 IST
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik (left) and Pawan Khera (right) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the Tripura Assembly elections, that is slated to be held tomorrow, the Congress party on Tuesday, alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to create an "atmosphere of fear" in the state. A Congress delegation led by Rajya Sabha MP met the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding ahead of the Tripura Assembly elections and complained about the situation.

Talking to the media, Mukul Wasnik said that they complained to ECI about the "atmosphere of fear" being spread in the state. "The voting will take place tomorrow. A Congress delegation came here for meeting the Election Commission. We complained about several incidents, where people and even Congress workers were attacked and threatened. BJP is trying to spread an atmosphere of terror. We have put forward all those incidents in front of the ECI," he said.

Congress leader Pawan Khera, who was also a part of the delegation, said that ECI has assured the delegation of safety during the elections. "We met the Election Commission and complained about the atmosphere of fear in the state being created by BJP. We demanded that the ECI should take timely action and remove the atmosphere of fear from our workers. Responding to our complaint, the ECI has assured that no untoward incident will be allowed to happen," he said.

Tripura is all set to decide its political fate with the assembly elections to be held tomorrow. The counting of votes will be done on March 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

