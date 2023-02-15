White House to move quickly to nominate someone for Fed vice chair seat - official
Updated: 16-02-2023 00:53 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 23:42 IST
The administration of President Joe Biden will move quickly to nominate someone for the U.S. Federal Reserve vice chair seat in the near future but does not have anyone to preview at this time, a White House official said on Wednesday.
The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that the White House was considering nominating Austan Goolsbee, who became president of the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank last month, to serve as vice chair of the Fed's board of governors.
