Biden says Musk will open 'big part' of Tesla's charging network to drivers

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk will open a "big part" of the electric carmaker's charging network to all drivers.

"In building our EV charging network, we have to ensure that as many chargers work for as many drivers as possible. To that end, @elonmusk will open a big part of @Tesla's network up to all drivers. That's a big deal, and it'll make a big difference," Biden said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)