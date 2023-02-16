Left Menu

Biden plans to host South Korean president for state dinner in April - Bloomberg

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2023 04:32 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 04:32 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden is planning to host South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for a White House state dinner this spring, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Preparations for the visit and state dinner were underway but the timing remained fluid, Bloomberg said, adding the current plan was for the visit to take place in late April.

