BJP to celebrate Shiv Jayanti in Mumbai in big way ahead of civic polls

This year, for the first time, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be hailed in this Diwan-e-Aam, Shelar said.It would be a moment of pride for all Marathi people, he added.Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the first phase of Shiv Srishti, conceived by late history writer B M Purandare, featuring scenes from Shivaji Maharajs life in various art forms, in Pune, Shelar informed.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2023 19:59 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 19:59 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be celebrating the 393rd birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj across Mumbai, its city unit president Ashish Shelar said on Thursday. The party will celebrate the iconic 17th century ruler's birth anniversary at ''346 places across 227 wards'' on February 19, he said.

Notably, political parties are gearing up for elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the country's richest civic body, which are due since last year. The BJP's main rival would be the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction. During the celebrations, an `aarti' (prayer) penned by freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar will be recited, Shelar told reporters.

Opposition parties were welcome to join the celebrations, he added.

Cultural programs, exhibitions and discourses on Shivaji Maharaj's life would be organised, he said.

''Also, we will inform people about the Indian Navy's new ensign which is in the shape of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's royal seal and which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' Shelar said.

He also congratulated the Modi government for granting permission to carry out Shiv Jayanti celebrations at the Agra fort.

''The Agra fort holds immense significance in the history of the Maratha empire. Shivaji Maharaj had exhibited his bravery in front of Aurangzeb in the Diwan-e-Aam of this fort. This year, for the first time, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be hailed in this Diwan-e-Aam,'' Shelar said.

It would be a moment of pride for all Marathi people, he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the first phase of `Shiv Srishti', conceived by late history writer B M Purandare, featuring scenes from Shivaji Maharaj's life in various art forms, in Pune, Shelar informed. Elsewhere, Maharashtra tourism minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha announced that the tourism department and Pune district administration will celebrate the birth anniversary at Fort Shivneri, where Shivaji Maharaj was born, from February 18 to 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

