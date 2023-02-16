Left Menu

United States ready to defend Baltic allies, defense secretary says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 19:59 IST
United States ready to defend Baltic allies, defense secretary says
Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin (File Image)
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday the United States was ready to defend the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania if required.

"The United States remains steadfastly committed to the freedom and sovereignty of our Baltic allies," Austin told a news conference in Tallinn after talks with Estonian leaders.

"We stand united with you to deter and defend against any threat to our common security."

