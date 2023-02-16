Iran denies U.S. claims linking Tehran to Al Qaeda's leader - foreign minister
Iran denied U.S. claims that Al Qaeda's leader Seif al-Adel is based in the country, foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian wrote on Twitter on Thursday.
"I advise the officials of the White House to stop the failed game of Iran-phobia, making news about the leader of Al-Qaeda and linking him to Iran is laughable," Amirabdollahian wrote.
