Observe constitutional proprieties, probe into conduct of official: WB Guv writes to CM

Alleging that his principal secretary Nandini Chakravorty attended office even after being relieved, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has sent a “strong” letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stating that the state government needs to observe constitutional proprieties, a well-placed Raj Bhavan source said on Thursday.

Claiming that Chakravorty had spread false news about the governor engaging officers from the CBI and other agencies as his advisers in his bid to turn Raj Bhavan into a “parallel” state secretariat (Nabanna), Bose in his letter insisted that the state government ''conduct an enquiry into her grave lapses''.

The governor relieved Chakravorty of her duties on February 12. However, she allegedly attended office even after that.

The 1994-batch IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre was transferred to the state tourism department on February 15.

''The governor has sent a strong and reasoned-out letter to the CM insisting on the need for the government to observe constitutional proprieties. He mentioned in the letter that Nandini Chakravorty was spreading false news about the governor engaging officers from the CBI and other fields as his advisers and trying to turn Raj Bhavan into a parallel Nabanna. This is untrue,'' the official told PTI.

Chakravorty's replacement at Raj Bhavan is yet to be announced.

State secretariat sources said they are aware of the development.

Raj Bhavan officials earlier said that Bose is in the process of forming a new team to look after his office.

Former governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who had several run-ins with the Mamata Banerjee government over multiple issues, had also formed a team of his choice to run the day-to-day business at Raj Bhavan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)