Named Assam governor, Gulab Chand Kataria resigns as MLA
He represented Udaipur assembly constituency. With the resignation of Kataria, the number of MLAs in the house of 200 has reduced to 199. Assembly elections in the state are due later this year.
Gulab Chand Kataria, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, resigned as MLA on Thursday, days after being named the Governor of Assam.
Kataria, 78, handed over the resignation letter to the assembly speaker CP Joshi on Thursday.
A farewell function was held for him in the assembly after the House was adjourned for the day. Kataria served eight terms as NLA. He represented Udaipur assembly constituency. With the resignation of Kataria, the number of MLAs in the house of 200 has reduced to 199. Assembly elections in the state are due later this year.
