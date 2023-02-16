Left Menu

Named Assam governor, Gulab Chand Kataria resigns as MLA

He represented Udaipur assembly constituency. With the resignation of Kataria, the number of MLAs in the house of 200 has reduced to 199. Assembly elections in the state are due later this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 20:50 IST
Named Assam governor, Gulab Chand Kataria resigns as MLA
  • Country:
  • India

Gulab Chand Kataria, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, resigned as MLA on Thursday, days after being named the Governor of Assam.

Kataria, 78, handed over the resignation letter to the assembly speaker CP Joshi on Thursday.

A farewell function was held for him in the assembly after the House was adjourned for the day. Kataria served eight terms as NLA. He represented Udaipur assembly constituency. With the resignation of Kataria, the number of MLAs in the house of 200 has reduced to 199. Assembly elections in the state are due later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
2
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
3
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023