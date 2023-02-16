AAP govt should clarify its position on governor’s letter: Punjab Cong chief Warring

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday asked the AAP government in the state to clarify its position on questions raised by Governor Banwarilal Purohit in his letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

He said the AAP government in Punjab should avoid any confrontation with the governor or the Centre, "the way it is happening in Delhi".

"The Aam Aadmi Party and its government cannot twist the matter by simply saying that these are all state subjects," Warring said.

"Even if these are state subjects, these need to be answered and clarified," he added.

Purohit had asked Mann about the process of selecting 36 government school principals for a training seminar held recently in Singapore. Mann had retorted that he was only answerable to the people of Punjab and not to the Centre-appointed governor, triggering a row.

Bajwa said there is no reason or logic questioning the qualification of the governor, when he is constitutionally appointed.

The same constitution was drafted by Babasaheb B R Ambedkar, whose picture the AAP government has displayed in all offices, he said.

The PCC chief, in a statement, agreed that the chief minister was answerable to people of Punjab and not to anyone else.

Since the governor has raised these issues, it will be in the fitness of things that the government should answer these, Warring said, adding, there is no constitutional impropriety visible on part of the governor.

"Why import this sort of Delhi model of taking unnecessary confrontation with the governor without any rhyme or reason," he asked, adding Punjab can do better without adopting "this particular type of Delhi model".

"In fact, Punjab can do without any other model by sticking to its own model," he said.

He assured the chief minister that when it comes to safeguarding the interests of the state, the Congress will be at the forefront in supporting the government.

However, the party will not support any undue confrontation with the governor or the Centre, particularly when issues of public interest are at stake, he added.

In its response, the AAP said the Congress, the BJP, the Akali Dal and the Punjab governor are working together to stop Chief Minister Mann as they are baffled by his "good governance".

In a statement, AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said the Mann government is not only taking pro-people decisions but is also unmasking the "decades-old loot" of common people by the governments of traditional political parties.

Due to this, they are trying to stop the Mann government by levelling slanderous allegations, Kang said.

Earlier, the AAP had accused Purohit of interfering in the state government's affairs.

