U.S. Senate Republican leader: NATO members must increase defense spending and upgrade capabilities

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 21:32 IST
U.S. Senate Republican leader: NATO members must increase defense spending and upgrade capabilities
Mitch McConnell Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday he will tell Europeans attending the Munich Security Conference that some NATO members must do more to increase defense spending and upgrade its capabilities.

"Our security and Europe's security are interlinked. Our economies are intertwined. But the rest of NATO must do more to follow our lead, increase defense spending, upgrade their capabilities and put skin in the game," he said in a speech on the Senate floor.

