Rajasthan budget so good, political parties will base their manifestoes on it: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that his budget is being discussed all over the country and wherever there is an election, political parties are going to take their cue from his budget document for their manifesto. Gehlot was replying to the discussion on the 2023-24 budget in the state assembly. He also accused the central government of discriminating against the state governments. ''The kind of budget presented is being discussed not only in Rajasthan but in the whole country. I can say with a claim that I am sending the budget document to all the chief ministers and I believe that wherever elections are held, all political parties will make their election manifestos based on our budget document,'' said Gehlot, praising his budget presented last week.

Gehlot said that he has presented a ''very grand, all-round development budget.'' ''Our financial management has been excellent. That is why we have been successful in every parameter. And have been able to create such a situation, which can allow us to move forward keeping social security as the main objective.

''Otherwise, it would have not been possible to bring such schemes in the education, health, and road sectors,'' he said. Accusing the central government of discriminating against the state governments, Gehlot said, ''I would like to give an example of how the central government is discriminating against the states. The 15th Finance Commission increased the share of states in taxes from 32 per cent to 42 per cent, but the central government found a route and equalised all that was increased.'' He said, ''The central government has cut the share of the states as well as the new slab of income tax that has been given is for misleading everyone.'' ''The kind of views expressed by the Prime Minister in the Rajya Sabha and Dausa is unfortunate because the comments you are making about the state governments are not appropriate in a federal democracy. The central government should always come forward and help the states,'' he added.

The CM said the state government is making continuous efforts to increase the per capita income.

''The per capita income of the state in 2022-23 has been Rs 1,56,150, which is 14.85 per cent more than last year. In the last 11 years, the maximum increase in per capita income was 18.10 per cent last year and 14.85 per cent this year.''

