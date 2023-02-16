It's TDP that encouraged women in all spheres: Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday observed that it is the TDP that encouraged women in all spheres, including politics. Relaunching the 'Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki' programme at Jaggampet Assembly segment headquarters in Kakinada district, Chandrababu Naidu said, "The TDP provided rights on the property for women and 33 per cent reservation for them in the academic sector. Late NTR established Mahila University and he strived hard for the empowerment of women, and encouraging Dwcra members is a classic example of this."

On his arrival in the Kakinada district, Chandrababu was given a rousing reception by the leaders from both the combined Godavari districts. Addressing women, who welcomed him, the former chief minister said, "Women are earning more than men because of the initiatives taken by the TDP and that is the power of women."

Stating that the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government is imposing heavy taxes, almost 45 varieties of taxes, on everyone, Chandrababu said, "The government did not exempt even garbage from imposing taxes." "You all should remember that the State Government is paying just Rs 10 to the eligible but taking back Rs 50 in the name of taxes from everyone," he added.

Observing that it is the duty of everyone to know how the Jagan Reddy Government is looting all, Chandrababu Naidu is now adopting a new technic that he will soon paint his photos on every house only to claim that people repose faith in him. Naidu is of the strong opinion that the countdown has begun for the YSRCP. (ANI)

