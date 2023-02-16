Left Menu

What I said is 100 pc true: Fadnavis on claim that his govt with Ajit Pawar had NCP chief's blessings

I want to speak more on this, and I will speak at an appropriate time and that time is yet to come, the BJP leader added.Asked that following his statement Ajit Pawar is not reachable, Fadnavis said he cannot speak about the NCP leader.

Sticking to his claim that Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar had backed his plan to form a government with Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said his statement was ''100 per cent true''.

In one of the biggest political surprises in Maharashtra, then Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had sworn in Fadnavis as chief minister and Ajit Pawar as deputy CM in an early morning ceremony on November 23, 2019.

But the government lasted just three days, after which Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as chief minister with the backing of the NCP and Congress.

Fadnavis on Monday said his oath-taking with Ajit Pawar in 2019 had Sharad Pawar’s blessings.

The NCP chief, however, stoutly denied Fadnavis's claim. On Wednesday, Fadnavis told reporters here that ''whatever I had said was 100 per cent true, and there was no lie in it.'' ''I won't speak today on various interpretations that are being derived. I want to speak more on this, and I will speak at an appropriate time and that time is yet to come,'' the BJP leader added.

Asked that following his statement Ajit Pawar is ''not reachable'', Fadnavis said he cannot speak about the NCP leader. ''He should decide what he has to say,'' Fadnavis added.

The deputy CM had earlier said that after the power-sharing talks between the Shiv Sena and BJP hit an impasse, the NCP offered to form government with the BJP and talks were held with Sharad Pawar. But then ''things changed.'' In Pune, Ajit Pawar refused to comment on Fadnavis's startling claim. ''I have already said that I will not speak anything about that incident. The incident is three years old,'' said Pawar, a former deputy CM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

