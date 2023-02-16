Ailing MP Girish Bapat addresses BJP workers ahead of Pune Assembly bypoll

Girish Bapat, the ailing MP from Pune, addressed BJP workers on Thursday ahead of the February 26 Kasba Assembly byelection here and expressed confidence that the party will win comfortably.

Bapat, who had represented this constituency in the heart of Pune five times, spoke sitting in a wheelchair and wearing nasal cannula. On Wednesday evening, Maharahshtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had paid a visit to him.

Earlier, Bapat had said he would not be able to take part in the election campaign because of his health.

''There won't be any close contest. We will win the election with a good margin. I will personally come to feed you sweets after the win,'' Bapat told party workers on Thursday.

The BJP has fielded Hemant Rasane while the Congress has fielded Ravindra Dhangekar in the by-election which was necessitated by the death of sitting MLA Mukta Tilak of the BJP.

The NCP, meanwhile, said the BJP's state and central leadership remembered Bapat only when they sensed that it was in trouble and facing defeat.

NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap also accused the BJP of ''playing with Bapat's health.''

