British PM Sunak expected in N.Ireland on Thursday - sources

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected in Northern Ireland on Thursday evening, according to sources with knowledge of the trip, as speculation grows that he could be close to securing an improved post-Brexit trade deal for the province. Officials from Britain and the European Union have been in intense talks to secure improvements to the post-Brexit Northern Ireland trade deal known as the protocol, with media reports suggesting they could set out new terms next week. Sunak's office declined to comment on the prime minister's travel plans.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-02-2023 00:07 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 23:38 IST
Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Flickr
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected in Northern Ireland on Thursday evening, according to sources with knowledge of the trip, as speculation grows that he could be close to securing an improved post-Brexit trade deal for the province.

Officials from Britain and the European Union have been in intense talks to secure improvements to the post-Brexit Northern Ireland trade deal known as the protocol, with media reports suggesting they could set out new terms next week. It was not immediately clear who Sunak would be meeting in Belfast. Support from the largest pro-British party, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), and business groups is likely to be crucial for Sunak if he tries to reach a deal.

The DUP and business groups have both said in recent days that they had not yet been provided with details of a possible compromise. Sunak's office declined to comment on the prime minister's travel plans.

