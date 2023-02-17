Left Menu

White House: Biden physical exam was straightforward, he is back at work

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2023 00:15 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 00:02 IST
US President Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI
President Joe Biden's physical examination was straightforward and a comprehensive written report on his health will be released later on Thursday, his spokesperson said.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Biden was back at work after spending three hours getting checked out at Walter Reed hospital.

