British PM Sunak going to Northern Ireland on Thursday, UK government says

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is travelling to Northern Ireland on Thursday evening to hold talks with political parties, as speculation grows that he could be close to securing a revised post-Brexit trade deal for the province.

"Whilst talks with the EU are ongoing, ministers continue to engage with relevant stakeholders to ensure any solution fixes the practical problems on the ground, meets our overarching objectives, and safeguards Northern Ireland's place in the UK's internal market," a spokesperson for Sunak's No. 10 Downing Street office said.

"The Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland are travelling to Northern Ireland this evening to speak to political parties as part of this engagement process."

