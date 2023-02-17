UK's Sunak travelling to N.Ireland for post-Brexit talks

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is travelling to Northern Ireland on Thursday evening to sound out whether its political parties back his plans to improve the post-Brexit trading arrangements for the province, Britain's government said. Officials from Britain and the European Union have been in intense talks to secure improvements to the post-Brexit Northern Ireland trade deal known as the protocol, with expectations growing that new terms could be set out next week.

"Whilst talks with the EU are ongoing, ministers continue to engage with relevant stakeholders to ensure any solution fixes the practical problems on the ground, meets our overarching objectives, and safeguards Northern Ireland's place in the UK's internal market," a spokesperson for Sunak's office said. "The Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland are travelling to Northern Ireland this evening to speak to political parties as part of this engagement process," the spokesperson added.

Separately, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will travel to Brussels on Friday for a lunch meeting with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic, who oversees EU relations with Britain, a Commission spokesperson said. EU ambassadors will then convene for a "restricted" meeting, EU diplomat said. The format typically means that only the ambassadors themselves attend along with representatives from the Commission and the European Council.

One EU diplomat said it appeared a deal was close but not complete, and that the meeting was designed to prepare the ground for a possible rapid conclusion. It was not immediately clear who Sunak would meet in Belfast, where security and officials had gathered earlier in the day at a hotel on the outskirts of the city.

Support from the largest pro-British party, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), as well as from business groups, is likely to be crucial for Sunak to reach a deal. A senior member of the DUP said on Thursday they had not seen the details.

