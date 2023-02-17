Andhra Pradesh is under psycho rule: Chandrababu Naidu slams CM Jagan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh is under a "psycho rule" for the last four years since Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power, alleged TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday. Naidu alleged that the Chief Minister feels "happy" when the people face problems.

"I am here only to personally know your problems and to interact with you. This psycho, Mr Jagan, is feeling happy when the people are facing difficulties," he said. Stating that the power charges were not revised even during the State bifurcation, the TDP supremo said that the Jagan government has the credit of increasing the power tariff at least seven times.

"Now the prices of even the essential commodities too are skyrocketing and Jagan has imposed 48 varieties of taxes on the people," he said. "All sections of people are not happy with the Government and if Jagan introduces a scheme it will have full scams," the TDP chief added.

He slammed the Chief Minister for the announcement of making Visakhapatnam the state's capital in the future and said that the other ministers are raising the three capital arguments which are in contradiction to Jagan's declaration. "The other day Jagan stated in New Delhi that Visakhapatnam will soon be the State capital while the Minister, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, the next day in Bengaluru denied the three capital argument and immediately the advisor to the Government, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, who is the minister of all portfolios, again raised the three capital slogan. Who is correct?" he said.

The TDP supremo asked as to why Jagan did not say about the three capitals before the 2019 elections and pointed out that again in 2021 the State Government withdrew the bill on three capitals. "How Jagan can claim that he has a role in the legislation that is to be made by the Centre," he said.

"I have never seen such a highly corrupt Chief Minister in my political career," Naidu added. He promised to take up all pending projects "when the TDP forms the government again". (ANI)

