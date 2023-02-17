U.S. slaps visa restrictions on more Haitians over gangs

The United States is imposing visa restrictions on five people and seven family members related to street gangs and criminal organizations in Haiti, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Thursday.

"This action sends a clear message of our continued commitment to root out corruption and impact the behavior of bad actors whose influence underpins the lawlessness in Haiti," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)