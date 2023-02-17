Left Menu

U.S. slaps visa restrictions on more Haitians over gangs

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2023 05:07 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 05:07 IST
The United States is imposing visa restrictions on five people and seven family members related to street gangs and criminal organizations in Haiti, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Thursday.

"This action sends a clear message of our continued commitment to root out corruption and impact the behavior of bad actors whose influence underpins the lawlessness in Haiti," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

