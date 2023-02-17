Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. Labor Secretary Walsh appointed executive director of NHL union

U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh has been named executive director of the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and will leave his Cabinet position in mid-March, the union and the Labor Department said on Thursday.

Walsh, 55, who had been expected to step down from his labor secretary role, was recommended for the job after a nine-month search by a player-led committee, the union said.

Fox claims Dominion cannot prove $1.6 billion damages in defamation case

Fox News on Thursday told a judge that Dominion Voting Systems has no evidence to support its "staggering" $1.6 billion damages claim in a defamation lawsuit over the network's coverage of election-rigging conspiracy theories. Fox made the argument in a counterclaim filed in Delaware Superior Court, the latest development in a legal battle over Fox's coverage of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Actor Bruce Willis' 'condition has progressed' to dementia, says family

Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, his family said on Thursday, nearly a year after the "Die Hard" franchise star retired from acting due to aphasia that hampered his cognitive abilities. "Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," his family said in a statement posted on The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration website.

Witnesses in Trump election meddling probe may have lied under oath -grand jury

Some witnesses may have lied under oath during a grand jury probe of former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia, according to excerpts from the panel's findings released on Thursday. The special grand jury also concluded there was no widespread fraud in the election, despite Trump's false claims that the vote was rigged against him, and delivered recommendations to prosecutors on possible indictments for election interference, the document showed.

California farm worker pleads not guilty to 7 murder counts -media report

A 66-year-old immigrant farm worker accused of killing seven co-workers in a mass shooting last month near San Francisco pleaded not guilty on Thursday to premeditated murder charges, Courthouse News reported. Chunli Zhao, a Chinese citizen and lone suspect in the Jan. 23 massacre at two mushroom farms in the seaside town of Half Moon Bay, entered his plea to all charges through an interpreter in San Mateo County Superior Court in nearby Redwood City, according to Courthouse News.

24 Republican-led states sue Biden administration over water regulations

West Virginia and 23 other Republican-led states sued the federal government on Thursday, alleging the Biden administration's rule establishing protections for seasonal streams and wetlands under a landmark environmental law violates the U.S. Constitution and sows confusion for landowners. The lawsuit filed in North Dakota federal court seeks to stop the rule, which defines which of the so-called "Waters of the United States" are regulated under the Clean Water Act, from taking effect next month.

Dominion Voting Systems says Fox knew vote-rigging claims it broadcast were 'total bs' -court filing

Fox knew that debunked theories about vote-rigging claims it broadcast were "total bs," according to election technology company Dominion Voting Systems in a filing made public in Delaware Superior Court Thursday, part of its $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the media giant. "From the top down, Fox knew 'the dominion stuff' was 'total bs,'" Dominion wrote in its filing. "Yet despite knowing the truth—or at minimum, recklessly disregarding that truth—Fox spread and endorsed these 'outlandish voter fraud claims' about Dominion even as it internally recognized the lies as 'crazy,' 'absurd,' and 'shockingly reckless.'"

U.S. Senator Fetterman checks into hospital for depression treatment

Democratic U.S. Senator John Fetterman, who flipped a Republican-held seat in last November's elections just six months after suffering a near-fatal stroke, checked into a Washington-area hospital on Wednesday for treatment for clinical depression, his office said in a statement. The 53-year-old Pennsylvania senator was evaluated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Monday by the attending physician for Congress, who recommended inpatient care, Fetterman's office said on Thursday.

Biden, 80, is healthy, 'fit for duty,' doctor says after physical

Doctors declared U.S. President Joe Biden, 80, healthy and "fit for duty" on Thursday after a physical examination that included removing a lesion from his chest and declaring him free of symptoms of long COVID after his bout last year with the virus. "The president remains fit for duty, and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations," White House physician Kevin O'Connor said in a summary of the health exam.

Father of accused July 4th gunman arraigned in Chicago suburb

An Illinois father was arraigned in court on Thursday on charges that he helped his underage son obtain a gun that the latter used to kill seven people at a Fourth of July parade near Chicago, despite signs the younger man was mentally disturbed. Robert Crimo Jr., wearing a suit, appeared before Judge George Strickland in a Lake County Circuit Court where he was read the seven counts of reckless conduct that were recommended in a grand jury indictment the previous day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)