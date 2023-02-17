Left Menu

Guinea protests leave at least two killed, many wounded, opposition says

At least two people were shot dead and scores wounded or detained at an anti-government protest in Guinea's capital Conakry that started late on Wednesday and continued into Thursday, an opposition coalition said. It is the latest deadly protest to rock the capital since the government was overthrown in 2021 and replaced with military leaders who have dragged their feet on promises to hand power back to civilians.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2023 06:22 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 06:22 IST
Guinea protests leave at least two killed, many wounded, opposition says

At least two people were shot dead and scores wounded or detained at an anti-government protest in Guinea's capital Conakry that started late on Wednesday and continued into Thursday, an opposition coalition said.

It is the latest deadly protest to rock the capital since the government was overthrown in 2021 and replaced with military leaders who have dragged their feet on promises to hand power back to civilians. The protest had ended by Thursday evening. This time demonstrators erected road blocks in several locations in Conakry and threw stones at security vehicles, Chief of Police Abdoulaye Sampil said in a statement that made no mention of civilian casualties.

He said seven members of the security forces were wounded. A senior police official later said one protester was wounded. But the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC), a coalition of politicians and activists, said two people, aged 16 and 19, had died from bullet wounds during the protests. A further 58 were wounded, it said in a statement late on Thursday.

The police said seven arrests were made, whereas the FNDC said 47 people had been detained. Reuters could not independently verify the figures. Last October, Guinea's military government proposed a shorter 24-month timeline for a transition to elections, down from a 36-month timeline earlier rejected by the regional political and economic bloc, the Economic Community of West African States.

Following criticism of the 36-month timeline, the junta banned all public demonstrations. The FNDC last year reported the deaths of several protesters from gunshot wounds at anti-government demonstrations in June, July, August and October. (Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
3
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
4
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023