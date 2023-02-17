Left Menu

Maharashtra: CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis gives fitting send-off to outgoing Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called on the outgoing Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari and felicitated him at Raj Bhavan Mumbai on Friday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called on the outgoing Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari and felicitated him at Raj Bhavan Mumbai on Friday. "Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called on the outgoing Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan Mumbai. They felicitated the Governor and wished him a long and healthy life," the governor's office tweeted on Friday.

The outgoing Governor of Maharastra was presented with figures of Lord Hanuman and Lord Krishna by the Deputy CM. Chief Minister Shinde honoured him with a shawl and a miniature frame of the Kedarnath Temple.

Koshyari, who served the state for over three years, has been replaced by Ramesh Bais. Koshyari was appointed the Governor of Maharashtra in September 2019. Bais is set to take charge as Maharashtra Governor on February 18. On February 12, the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced the names for appointment on the post of 12 Governors for states and one Lieutenant Governor in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Earlier, last month, Koshyari had conveyed his desire to be discharged from his duties to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a series of tweets, Governor Koshyari expressed his desire to quit as the constitutional head of the state. "During the recent visit of the Prime Minister to Mumbai, I have conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities. I have always received love and affection from the Prime Minister and I hope to receive the same in this regard," tweeted Koshyari.

"It was an absolute honour and privilege for me to serve as the Rajya Sevak or Rajyapal of a great State like Maharashtra - the land of Saints, Social reformers and valiant fighters. I can never forget the love and affection I have received from the people of Maharashtra during the last little more than three years,"he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

