TN CM Stalin greets KCR on his birthday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday greeted his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao on his birthday and wished him a long stint in the service of people.Rao celebrated his 69th birthday on Friday with several political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extending their greetings.On his Twitter handle, Stalin, also the president of ruling DMK said Heartiest Birthday Greetings to Honble Chief Minister of Telangana Thiru.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-02-2023 13:38 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 13:36 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday greeted his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao on his birthday and wished him a long stint in the service of people.

Rao celebrated his 69th birthday on Friday with several political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extending their greetings.

On his Twitter handle, Stalin, also the president of ruling DMK said: ''Heartiest Birthday Greetings to Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana Thiru. K.Chandrasekhar Rao Garu. Wishing you a long and healthy life in service of the people of Telangana and in fighting divisive politics.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

