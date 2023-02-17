Left Menu

Britain's Sunak seeks N. Ireland parties' backing for Brexit plans

The meetings in Belfast with the region's main political parties underlined the fact that political support for any deal will be key to whether London and Brussels can finally put their post-Brexit spat over Northern Ireland behind them. "What we want to hear ...

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-02-2023 13:50 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 13:49 IST
Britain's Sunak seeks N. Ireland parties' backing for Brexit plans
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was set to meet Northern Ireland politicians on Friday as a flurry of diplomacy fuelled expectations that a deal to improve the post-Brexit trading arrangements for the province could be finalised within days.

Sunak arrived at a hotel on the outskirts of Belfast late on Thursday. One European Union diplomat said it appeared a deal to revise the Northern Ireland protocol, agreed when Britain left the bloc to avoid a hard border with EU member Ireland, was close but not complete.

A separate meeting in Brussels on Friday between British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and EU Brexit chief Maros Sefcovic would prepare for a possible rapid conclusion of weeks of intense talks, the diplomat said. The meetings in Belfast with the region's main political parties underlined the fact that political support for any deal will be key to whether London and Brussels can finally put their post-Brexit spat over Northern Ireland behind them.

"What we want to hear ... most importantly, is where the negotiations have reached in removing the automatic application of EU law to Northern Ireland," senior Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) lawmaker Sammy Wilson told the BBC. "That issue, that central issue of sovereignty and democratic deficit, has to be addressed."

Support from the DUP, Northern Ireland's largest pro-British party, is particularly crucial after it boycotted the region's devolved parliament in protest at the protocol. Another senior DUP member said on Thursday they had not seen any details of the possible deal.

Opinion polls have consistently shown a majority of Northern Irish voters back the idea of the protocol but the imposition of checks on some goods arriving from the rest of the United Kingdom has sparked anger among many pro-British unionists. The talks so far have been shrouded in secrecy with some of the main players complaining that they have not seen any detail on the possible fixes to issues including the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Northern Ireland.

EU ambassadors will also convene for a "restricted" meeting later on Friday, an EU diplomat said while Sunak is due in Munich on Saturday, where he could meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
3
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
4
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023