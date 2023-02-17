UK, EU gradually nearing deal, Northern Ireland's Alliance Party says

It appears London and Brussels are "gradually" moving towards a potential deal on the Northern Ireland protocol, the leader of Northern Ireland's Alliance Party said after meeting British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday.

"It seems apparent that whilst he was not in a position to brief us about the detail, that things are gradually moving in the direction of a potential deal, but we are not over the line yet," Naomi Long told reporters.

"That doesn't mean that we won't be very soon, but there's clearly some heavy lifting still to be done," she added, saying Sunak was in listening mode during a "very constructive and very positive meeting."

