Left Menu

UK, EU gradually nearing deal, Northern Ireland's Alliance Party says

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2023 15:05 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 15:03 IST
UK, EU gradually nearing deal, Northern Ireland's Alliance Party says
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Flickr

It appears London and Brussels are "gradually" moving towards a potential deal on the Northern Ireland protocol, the leader of Northern Ireland's Alliance Party said after meeting British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday.

"It seems apparent that whilst he was not in a position to brief us about the detail, that things are gradually moving in the direction of a potential deal, but we are not over the line yet," Naomi Long told reporters.

"That doesn't mean that we won't be very soon, but there's clearly some heavy lifting still to be done," she added, saying Sunak was in listening mode during a "very constructive and very positive meeting."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
3
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
4
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023