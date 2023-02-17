Left Menu

'Some way to go' on new Northern Ireland deal, Sunak tells Ulster Unionist Party

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-02-2023 15:40 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 15:39 IST
'Some way to go' on new Northern Ireland deal, Sunak tells Ulster Unionist Party
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Northern Ireland's Ulster Unionist Party that progress on a deal to resolve post-Brexit trade issues was moving quicker than expected but there was still "some way to go," the leader of the party said.

"All he (Sunak) said was ... things are moving quicker than he probably anticipated them actually moving," UUP leader Doug Beattie told reporters after a meeting with Sunak on Friday.

"But when he says there's still some way to go, that sort of tells me that you know we could be talking next week but that doesn't mean that it is going to be next week."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
3
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
4
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023