Left Menu

Allegations against Adani group: JPC needed, Modi govt hiding facts, says Cong's Khera

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2023 16:17 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 16:15 IST
Allegations against Adani group: JPC needed, Modi govt hiding facts, says Cong's Khera
Pawan Khera (R) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All India Congress Committee spokesperson Pawan Khera on Friday said a Joint Parliamentary Committee must be formed to probe the stock manipulation and accounting fraud allegations against the firms of billionaire Gautam Adani and accused the Narendra Modi government of hiding facts on the issue from citizens.

Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after US-based short-sheller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against the business conglomerate led by Gautam Adani.

The Adani Group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

Addressing a press conference here, Khera said the Congress owes it to several crore policy holders of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and account holders of State Bank of India to get answers on the issue since it involved hard-earned money of taxpayers.

''People of the country need to know the sources of funding of the Adani group and shell companies. They want to know why core sectors of the country were handed over to one person. The Congress is not against corporates, but it is against the monopoly of one corporate,'' Khera asserted.

If such ''ease of doing business'' was extended to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the Indian economy would have completely transformed, he added.

''The Modi government fears a JPC as all the details of its relationship with Adani group will come out in the open. Constitution of JPC is part of parliamentary procedure. People want to know why the Reserve Bank of India didn't know about the exposure of banks in the Adani group,'' he said.

Khera said even if the Modi government fails to accept the demand of the opposition parties on setting up a JPC, people of the country are watching.

''You can expunge the remarks of Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha but how can you expunge the name of Adani from the minds of the people as well as the everlasting love between the prime minister and Gautam Adani?'' he asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
3
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
4
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023