Victory of democracy: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on SC ruling on mayoral poll

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday termed the Supreme Court's order on mayoral poll a victory of democracy and alleged that it proves how the Lt Governor and the BJP were passing ''illegal and unconstitutional orders''.

The Supreme Court on Friday said the nominated members of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) cannot vote in the mayoral election. ''SC order victory of democracy. Many thanks to SC. Delhi will now get a mayor after two-and-a-half months. It has been proved how the LG and the BJP together were passing illegal and unconstitutional orders in Delhi,'' Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala directed that the election of the Delhi mayor shall be conducted at the first MCD meet and once elected, the mayor shall preside over the deputy mayor's election.

The top court's order came on a plea moved by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) mayoral candidate, Shelly Oberoi, seeking early conduct of the election.

The apex court had, on February 8, sought the responses of the Lieutenant Governor's (LG) office, MCD's pro-tem presiding officer Satya Sharma and others on Oberoi's plea.

