BJP president Nadda to visit Udupi on Monday

BJP national president J P Nadda is scheduled to visit Udupi in Karnataka on Monday to take part in the district-level convention of the party and two other programmes in the coastal district.BJP sources said the district level booth committee convention will be held at 10 AM in Udupi.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 17-02-2023 17:45 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 17:43 IST
BJP national president JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
BJP sources said the district level booth committee convention will be held at 10 AM in Udupi. He will then proceed to participate in a mega vehicle jatha at Byndoor at 2 PM and a public meeting at Mullikatte in Kundapur later. Party sources said representatives from 1,111 booth committees in the district will attend the Udupi convention.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently visited Dakshina Kannada as part of the golden jubilee of CAMPCO, had initially kickstarted the campaign for BJP in coastal Karnataka ahead of the assembly elections due in May.

The BJP chief's visit is to energise party cadres in the region to prepare for the Assembly elections. BJP had won all the seats in the undivided Dakshina Kannada district including Udupi, except the Mangaluru segment in the last elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

