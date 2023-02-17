After meeting UK's Sunak, Northern Ireland's DUP say progress made on deal

The leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said on Friday that progress had been made on deal to resolve post-Brexit trade issues but further work was still required, following a meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

"I think it is safe to say that progress has been made across a range of areas, while there are still some areas where further work is required," DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said after talks with Sunak in Belfast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)