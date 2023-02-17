Left Menu

I'm no magician: Mamata on demand for DA by Bengal employees

It is our money which they are taking away on account of tax collections and state governments are entitled to their share of that. Banerjee said that the people of the state want their rights and not doles.She said that if her brothers and sisters make progress, then only Bengal will move ahead.The chief minister, who was touring the district ahead of the panchayat election, also spoke about her governments schemes for minorities, scheduled castes and tribes and OBCs.Banerjee said that 1.5 crore people work in the MSME sector in West Bengal.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-02-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 18:28 IST
I'm no magician: Mamata on demand for DA by Bengal employees
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Faced with growing demands for a hike in dearness allowance (DA) by West Bengal government employees, state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said she is not a magician who can fulfil all wishes.

Banerjee asserted that her government is making its best effort to balance the needs of all.

“I am not a magician that money will come down from the sky on demand, as sweets did in Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne (movie). Money has to be collected,” she said.

The CM was referring to Satyajit Ray’s 1969 fantasy film ‘Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne’ in which sweetmeats descended from the sky.

“Despite the Centre’s deprivation, we have given three per cent DA,” she said while speaking at a programme for distribution of government services in Bankura district.

Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya while presenting the budget on February 15 announced an additional three per cent of DA for government employees and others, who were demanding the same at par with the Centre.

Attacking the BJP-led NDA government, Banerjee claimed that the Centre is not providing funds for the 100-day MGNREGA job guarantee scheme.

''Even those who have worked under the scheme are not being given their wages under the scheme,'' she said.

Alleging that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is not releasing funds to West Bengal for schemes like MGNREGA, housing or road construction, Banerjee said that her government does not evict poor people, but gives them land rights.

Claiming that the BJP government at the Centre was depriving the TMC-ruled West Bengal, she said, ''It is as if they are giving their own money. It is our money which they are taking away on account of tax collections and state governments are entitled to their share of that.'' Banerjee said that the people of the state want their rights and not doles.

She said that if her brothers and sisters make progress, then only Bengal will move ahead.

The chief minister, who was touring the district ahead of the panchayat election, also spoke about her government's schemes for minorities, scheduled castes and tribes and OBCs.

Banerjee said that 1.5 crore people work in the MSME sector in West Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek new club

Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek n...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes label changes; World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid war-torn Ukraine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs OTC opioid overdose drug, proposes...

 Global
4
UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023